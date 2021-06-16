Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published June 16,2021
Turkish forces "neutralized" five more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were "neutralized" as part of the Operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched the Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim operations on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.