2 Daesh/ISIS suspects nabbed in central Turkey

At least two people with suspected links to Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization were arrested on Wednesday, according to a local authority in central Turkey.

In a statement, the Governor's Office in Kayseri province said that gendarmerie teams in the province carried out simultaneous operations in Melikgazi and Kocasinan districts and arrested the suspects.

The suspects, both Syrian nationals, were identified only by the initials M.M. and H.E.S.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.