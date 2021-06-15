Turkey nabs 5 FETO members trying to flee to Greece

Turkish security forces nabbed at least five members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) on Tuesday as they tried to illegally flee to Greece, according to the National Defense Ministry.

The ministry said on Twitter that border troops held suspects in northwestern Edirne province's Ipsala district, near the Turkish-Greek border.

They were later identified as members of the FETO terror group, and referred to a local gendarmerie center.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.