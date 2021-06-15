PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN ARRIVES IN AZERBAIJANS CAPITAL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived early Tuesday in Azerbaijan's capital Baku to hold official talks with President Ilham Aliyev.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Halef Halefov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkey Hazar Ibrahim and Turkey's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı.

He was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, Justice and Development (AK) Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik and the head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Osman Aşkın Bak.

As part of his official visit, Erdoğan will travel to the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, which was liberated from Armenian occupation in November 2020 by the Azerbaijani army after 28 years.

He will be welcomed with an official ceremony in Shusha by President Aliyev.

After a private meeting, Erdoğan and Aliyev will attend a signing ceremony, hold a joint press conference and take a tour of the city.