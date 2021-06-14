47 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkish police arrested 47 people over suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, security sources said on Monday.

Prosecutors in Turkey's western province of Balıkesir issued arrest warrants for 61 police officers over their alleged contacts with senior FETO members during their training.

Security forces carried out simultaneous anti-terror operations in 32 Turkish provinces to arrest the suspects.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.