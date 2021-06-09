Turkish foreign minister meets Kyrgyz counterpart in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday met his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

"Discussed bilateral and regional issues with my brother Ruslan Kazakbaev, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan," Çavuşoğlu posted on Twitter with a photo from their meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The minister added that he will be pleased to meet Kazakbaev at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a gathering of political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers, and academics scheduled from June 18-20 in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.