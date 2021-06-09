Anti-PKK protests continue in eastern Turkey

Families of children abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organization continued their protests in eastern Turkey on Wednesday.

Three aggrieved mothers first started a sit-in outside the office of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the southeastern Diyarbakir province on Sept. 3, 2019.

The protests have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

The Turkish government says the HDP has links to the PKK terrorist organization.

Speaking to reporters at the protest in Mus, Semsettin Ozcan, whose son was abducted by the PKK in 2016, said he will not leave the sit-in until he is reunited with his child.

Ozcan, who was previously part of the protest in Diyarbakir, accused the HDP of being complicit in the PKK terror group's abduction or forced recruitment of children.

Gulbahar Teker, whose son was abducted in 2014, agreed with Ozcan's views and called on the HDP to ensure the safe return of their children.

Another protester, Suheyla Yenilmez, said her daughter was taken away by the terror group in 2015.

She also vowed to continue protesting until her child is freed from the clutches of the PKK.

In Turkey, offenders who are linked to terrorist groups and surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.