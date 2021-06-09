 Contact Us
21 irregular migrants held in Turkey

June 09,2021
Police in southern Turkey held a group of irregular migrants preparing to leave the country illegally, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, local police teams in Antalya province held 21 irregular migrants from Syria in the Gazipaşa district.

The migrants were later referred to the provincial migration directorate.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including more than 3.6 million Syrians, the most in any country in the world.