TURKISH FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU MEETS LATVIAS DEPUTY PREMIER

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday met with Latvia's visiting Deputy Prime Minister Artis Pabriks to discuss bilateral issues and defense cooperation.

On Twitter, Çavuşoğlu posted a photo from their meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, saying that they "discussed our relations and cooperation opportunities in the defense industry" with Pabriks, who also serves as Latvia's defense minister.

"We will develop our cooperation with Latvia, our 2nd NATO Ally that shows interest in our UAV technology," Çavuşoğlu wrote.

Last month Warsaw announced it would purchase 24 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Turkey, citing their proven "striking force" in recent conflicts, making Poland the first NATO ally to buy the Turkish UAVs.