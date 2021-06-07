Terrorist ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

Security forces "neutralized" a terrorist in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorist was neutralized in the Sirnak-Mt. Judi region as part of the Operation Eren-13.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Weapons were also seized in the operation that continued in the region, the statement said.

Though the terrorist's affiliation was not specified, the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.