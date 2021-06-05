Turkey, Azerbaijan ends 13th High-Level Military Dialogue meeting

The 13th high-level military talks meeting between Turkey and Azerbaijan ended Friday here in Baku, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The meeting began Thursday between delegations headed by Azerbaijan deputy defense chief Lieut. Gen. Kerim Veliyev and Lieut. Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, second chief of the Turkish General Staff.

The current state of bilateral cooperation on security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military training, military industry and other topics were discussed.

Development perspectives and main activity fields in the military and defense-related areas were also revised.

The parties signed the protocol on the results of the meeting.

The statement said the 14th High-Level Military Dialogue meeting will be held in Ankara in 2022.