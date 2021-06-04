Turkey’s single-day coronavirus deaths below 100

Turkey's single-day COVID-19 death toll has dropped below 100 for the first time in more than two months.

The Health Ministry on Friday reported 94 deaths in the past 24 hours and 6,169 new coronavirus cases.

Turkey announced this week an easing of its COVID-19 restrictions, including a relaxing of nighttime and weekend curfews, following a decline in the number of infections. The country reached a record of more than 63,000 daily cases in mid-April.

The confirmed death toll in Turkey stands at 47,976, with nearly 5.5 million confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic.











