Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in southeastern Turkey

At least 18 PKK terror suspects were arrested in southeastern Turkey, authorities said on Friday.

The suspects were nabbed in the southeastern Diyarbakir province as part of an investigation focusing on 22 individuals with alleged links to the PKK/KCK terror group, according to a statement by the province's Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Unlicensed rifles, pistols, numerous digital materials, and organizational documents were seized from the suspects' homes and workplaces, the statement said.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, it added.



