Turkey rescues 32 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey on Thursday rescued 32 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea after they were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish territorial waters, an official said.

They were rescued from rubber boats by the Turkish Coast Guard off the coast of Çesme district in western İzmir province, said a coast guard statement.

After routine checks, they were referred to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.