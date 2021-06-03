Turkey neutralized 133 PKK/YPG terrorists in May

Turkish security forces neutralized at least 133 PKK/YPG terrorists in May, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Turkey's counter-terrorism efforts continue decisively in coordination between the Turkish Armed Forces, National Intelligence Organization, Gendarmerie General Command, police force and rangers, also known as village guards.

The operations targeting the terror group and its youth organization also led to the arrest of 103 suspects.

So far, as many as 77 terrorists in 2021 have surrendered to security forces as a result of persuasion efforts. Offenders who lay down arms are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

Among those neutralized in May include some of the terror group's most senior operatives, including Halef al-Muhammad nom de guerre Sofi Nurettin.

Nurettin, who was neutralized in an operation on May 8, was responsible for PKK attacks in Turkey from northern Syria, and execution of 13 unarmed, innocent people in Gara Mountain of northern Iraq in February.

Besides, Serhat Ericek alias Rizgar Koçer, and Aydın Şimşek alias Agit Bismil, both in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, were also neutralized.

Senior operative, Hatip Kilic nom de guerre Servan Egit Mus, from the orange category, was also neutralized.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted successful anti-terror operations, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable a peaceful settlement of residents.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.