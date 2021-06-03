Erdoğan, Putin among leaders Biden will meet on first overseas trip

US President Joe Biden is preparing on Thursday to embark on his first overseas trip next week, including stops in the UK, Belgium and Switzerland.

Biden will meet several leaders "to highlight America's commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges," the White House said Thursday.

He will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 to affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the two countries. On June 13, Biden will meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Biden will later travel to Brussels where he will participate in a NATO summit on June 14.

The US president will also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to "discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," according to the White House.

Biden will hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.

In Geneva, Biden will also meet Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.