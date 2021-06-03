3 TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED IN TURKEYS DOMESTIC ANTI-TERROR OPERATION

At least three terrorists were neutralized in a domestic anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists were neutralized by gendarmerie forces and their weapons seized during Operation Eren-11 in Bitlis province.

One village guard also killed, and two gendarmerie officers injured in the conflict with terrorists.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Though the terrorists' affiliation was not specified, the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.