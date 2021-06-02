Turkey ratifies agreements with 8 countries

The Turkish government ratified agreements with eight countries in various sectors, according to the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

Signed on June 25, 2018, an amendment to an agreement on agriculture between Turkey and Iceland, as well as an amendment to an agreement on trade in agricultural products between Turkey and Norway, were ratified today according to Official Gazette.

An agreement on social security between Turkey and Iran which was signed on April 16, 2016 was also ratified.

"Within both the framework of mutual respect and existing friendly relations between the two countries," an agreement on development cooperation between Turkey and Somalia signed on April 26, 2017 was ratified.

Separately, signed in Ankara on Oct. 26, 2017, an agreement on undertaking between Turkey and Jordan "on mutual recognition of seafarers certificate" was also ratified.

"The objective of this undertaking is the recognition of maritime education and training, certification of competency of seafarers" between Turkey and Jordan with aims to implement the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Seafarers.

In addition, the ratification of an agreement between Turkey and Croatia on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, which was signed on April 26, 2016, was included in the Official Gazette.

The agreement aims to further promote "friendly relations and of arranging mutual legal assistance in criminal matters on the basis of the principles of national sovereignty, equality of rights and non-interference in the internal affairs" of both countries.

Turkey and Croatia via the agreement will be able to submit their requests for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters through their central authorities and directly contact each other without excluding diplomatic channels.

SECURITY COOPERATION BETWEEN TURKEY AND PALESTINE

Signed on Oct. 25, 2018, Turkey and Palestine agreed on security cooperation with aims to "enhance bilateral cooperation in order to strengthen and develop friendly relations," and "to promote welfare and stability in a peaceful atmosphere in both States in the framework of the principals of mutual respect of the sovereignty, equality and interests of both Parties."

As part of the agreement, the two countries will "cooperate in fighting transnational crimes" particularly relating to "terrorism, organized crime, goods and migrants smuggling, human trafficking, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances."

The parties will also cooperate to prevent and suppress terrorist acts and to prevent the financing of terrorism in accordance with their current national legislation and their international obligations arising from applicable international conventions and applicable United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Also, as a "gesture of friendship and goodwill," Turkey will donate 10 ventilators to Sri Lanka under a deal for medical supplies signed last December.

Turkey has sent medical aid to over 150 countries and six international organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, a grant agreement on water floods and overflow with Albania, signed on Feb. 24 this year, was among the approved agreements.

As a "gesture of friendship and goodwill," Turkey is to donate equipment to Albania to combat floods ad overflows free of charge, according to the agreement.