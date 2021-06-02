Switzerland removes Turkey from list of COVID-19 risk countries

The Swiss government on Wednesday removed Turkey from the list of "risk countries" for which it has imposed travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health.

Turkey had been placed on the risk list on April 19.

Those traveling to Switzerland from the countries on the list would have to quarantine for 10 days.

The Federal Office of Public Health said that as of June 3, countries including Turkey, Croatia, Luxembourg, and certain regions in France, Germany, Italy, and the Greek Cypriot administration are no longer on its risk list.

Those traveling from Turkey to Switzerland will be exempted from the quarantine requirement.

Still on the risk list are 30 countries, including England, India, Belgium, Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden, Argentina, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, Chile, Nepal, Tanzania, and Uruguay.

As of May 31, Switzerland eased many of its restrictions due to the pandemic, including the partial reopening of restaurants.

The requirement to work from home was downgraded to a recommendation and public events can be held with larger numbers than before.