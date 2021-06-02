AT LEAST 3 PKK TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED IN TURKEYS SOUTHEASTERN HAKKARI PROVINCE

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least three PKK terrorists in country's southeast, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists fired a rocket from Iran to target Turkish teams that were carrying out mine search works on the road to ensure the safety of companies working in the construction of modular concrete walls in the Yüksekova district of Hakkari province, the ministry said on Twitter.

"There are no casualties in our units," the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.