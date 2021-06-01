Turkey neutralizes 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces on Tuesday "neutralized" at least eight PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

The ministry said on Twitter that the terrorists were neutralized by Turkish Air Force troops during the Pençe-Yıldırım anti-terror operation.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched operations Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near its borders.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.