Another PKK member lays down arms, surrenders to Turkish security forces

Another PKK terrorist has surrendered thanks to persuasion efforts by Turkey's security forces, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists joined the PKK in 2008, and was active in Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

The terrorist escaped from the terror group following persuasion efforts by Turkish gendarmerie and police teams, and surrendered to security forces after entering Turkey, the statement added.

The number of terrorists to have laid down arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 74.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



