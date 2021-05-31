Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

Turkey ended a nationwide weekend curfew early Monday aimed at helping stem the spread of the coronavirus.

A gradual normalization process was started on May 17 following a 17-day full lockdown that covered the remainder of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as well as three days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Earlier, an Interior Ministry statement said the gradual normalization will conclude at 5 a.m. local time on June 1.

During the period, weekdays saw a night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while a full lockdown was enforced on weekends, the ministry said.

The weekend curfew began on Friday at 9 p.m. and ended on Monday at 5 a.m.

The roadmap for the normalization process is expected to be determined at today's cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

After the meeting, the gradual normalization plan, which is set to be implemented as of June 1, is expected to be announced by Erdogan.



