Armed attackers kill 1, abduct over 100 students in central Nigeria

One person was killed and more than 100 students were kidnapped in an armed attack Sunday on an Islamic school in central Nigeria's Niger state.

In a statement, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said gunmen on motorcycles arrived at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in the town of Tegina and opened fire indiscriminately.

One person died in the attack and dozens of students were kidnapped, Abiodun said.

The exact number of abducted students is not yet known and security forces were dispatched to the scene, he said.

According to local media, however, more than 100 students were kidnapped.

The West African nation recently banned motorcycles in several states to stem such attacks.

In a number of states, including Benue, Plateau, Katsina and Zamfara, students have been kidnapped from schools multiple times since January.

Education had been suspended in some states due to attacks targeting Nigerian schools.





