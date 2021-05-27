Turkey starts administering COVID-19 vaccines to handicapped citizens

Turkey has started administering COVID-19 vaccines to people with disabilities, the health minister announced Thursday.

Underlining that another priority group has been added to Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine program, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter: "As of today, our profound, moderate, and severely disabled citizens are starting to get vaccinated."

Since the launch of its vaccination campaign in mid-January, Turkey has administered nearly 28.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to official figures.

With the number of the case falling, the country's overall case tally was over 5.21 million as of Wednesday, while the nationwide death toll has reached 46,787 with over 5 million recoveries.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on May 17 after a 17-day lockdown that led to a significant fall in infections.