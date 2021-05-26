TURKEYS ERDOĞAN ANNOUNCES 4TH JUDICIAL REFORM PACKAGE TO BE SUBMITTED SOON

Turkey's fourth judicial reform package will soon be submitted to lawmakers, the country's president said on Wednesday.

"The fourth judicial package, which constitutes a new link in our reform efforts, will be submitted to our parliament soon," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

The fourth package will include some "very important" innovations to help the public deal with the administrative judiciary and to enhance guarantees in criminal proceedings, he said.

"Right afterwards, we will roll up our sleeves for the fifth judicial package," Erdoğan added.

On continuing efforts to draw up a new constitution to replace Turkey's coup-era charter, he said: "A new constitution will come out of the nation's conscience and views, and it will be the most valuable legacy that we will leave to future generations."

Erdoğan declared last November that his administration would enact sweeping reforms in the economy and judiciary with new steps to raise the standards of democratic rights and freedoms.