TURKEYS DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER SET TO MEET GREEK COUNTERPART

Turkey's deputy foreign minister is to visit northern Greece on Saturday and meet with his Greek counterpart, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday.

Citing Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias' April 15 meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in the capital Ankara, the ministry said the officials "agreed to promote a positive agenda in the economic and trade sectors."

"In this framework, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Önal will meet with Kostas Fragogiannis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, in Kavala on 29 May 2021," added the ministry.

Amid tensions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey has been seeking win-win solutions with its neighbor on such issues as maritime boundaries and the divided island of Cyprus.

Kavala is near areas of Greece's Western Thrace region with a large Muslim Turkish population, a group whose oppression and mistreatment by Greek officials Turkey has decried.