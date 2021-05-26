Several suspects arrested in anti-terror operation in Ankara

The arrests came after warrants were issued for 11 suspects who are members of "armed terror group Al-Nusra/Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Front," the prosecutor's office in Ankara said in a statement.
The operation launched by anti-terror teams of local police to nab the suspects was conducted simultaneously and it is ongoing to arrest the remaining ones.
The al-Nusra Front-established in Syria-has been classified by Turkey as a terrorist organization since 2014.
It is currently operating under the name of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.