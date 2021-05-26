Meeting with Biden to mark beginning of new era: Erdoğan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that a meeting with US President Joe Biden during a NATO summit next month will mark the beginning of a new era.

"We care about our long-standing, rooted and multidimensional alliance with the US. Although there are differences of ideas from time to time, our partnership and alliance have managed to overcome all kinds of predicaments," Erdoğan said in a video conference.

"From Syria to Libya, and from fighting against terrorism to energy, and from trade to investments, we have a serious potential of cooperation with the US," he added.

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey and the US should bring mechanisms of economic strategy and partnership to life, adding he is aiming for a $100 billion trade volume between the two countries.