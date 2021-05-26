22 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Six of the suspects were nabbed in the northwestern Kocaeli province as part of a probe into FETO's infiltration of the Turkish Armed Forces, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The other 16 suspects-including active-duty military personnel, dismissed and retired soldiers-were arrested in simultaneous operations across seven provinces after prosecutors in the central Nigde province issued arrest warrants for them, another source said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.