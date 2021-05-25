TURKEYS PARLIAMENT HEAD CONGRATULATES JORDAN ON NATIONAL DAY

Mustafa Şentop sent a letter to Abdelmonem al-Odat, speaker of Jordan's Parliament, and Faisal al-Fayez, speaker of the country's Senate.

"On behalf of the Turkish nation and myself, I congratulate the friendly people of Jordan on the occasion of the National Day," he said.

"I believe that relations between Turkey and Jordan based on historical friendship and cooperation will continue to develop steadily in the upcoming period."

He said inter-parliamentary visits will positively contribute to relations between Turkey and Jordan.

Jordan gained independence from the British after the Treaty of London was signed on May 22, 1946.

The kingdom celebrates its National Day on May 25 to mark the day when the UN approved the end of the British mandate.



