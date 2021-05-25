Turkey raises concern over detention of Malian officials

Turkey on Tuesday raised concern over the detention of senior Malian officials and urged for their "imminent release."

"We are following with concern the detention of President of the transitional period, Mr. Bah N'Daw, Prime Minister Mr. Moctar Ouane and other officials after the cabinet reshuffle in Mali, on 24 May 2021," said a Foreign Ministry statement, adding that Turkey expects "the imminent release of these authorities and necessary steps to be taken for the smooth conduct of the transition process."

Turkey supports the "ongoing efforts of the institutions of the transitional period, the UN, African Union and ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] in their endeavors to restore the constitutional order in Mali through elections that are to be held in the upcoming period," said the ministry.

Mali's military late on Monday arrested the country's interim president, prime minister, and defense chief, transporting them to a military base near the capital.

A military escort accompanied President Bah N'Daw, who leads the transitional government, along with Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Defense Minister Souleymane Doucoure to the Kati military camp located 15 kilometers (9 miles) northwest of the capital Bamako, the pan-African media outlet Jeune Afrique reported, quoting diplomatic sources.

The arrest came just hours after the appointment of a new government following consultations between N'Daw and civil society groups. Those meetings preceded the resignation earlier this month of the previous government led by Ouane, who was reappointed by N'Daw to form a new government.

Meanwhile, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the officials.