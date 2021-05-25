Polish defense minister calls Turkish drones 'proven, effective' weapons

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday that Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are "proven and effective" and will empower the Polish armed forces.

He was speaking during a press conference in Ankara alongside his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, following a meeting between defense delegations of both the nations.

Recalling Monday's agreement to purchase Bayraktar TB2 drones, he said Poland signed the contract to "buy the best weapons" for its army.

"It is a proven and effective weapon. It will significantly strengthen the capabilities and potential of the Polish army," he continued.

Poland will buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey's Baykar company. It is the first time a NATO and EU member state acquired drones from Turkey.

Noting that they also discussed further areas of military cooperation with Turkey, the minister said: "We share the threats that concern our countries, but also the entire North Atlantic Alliance. We are trying to find the best answers to these threats."

He said Poland already has a "very good" and "dynamically developing" cooperation with Turkey as Polish soldiers remain present in Turkey within NATO commands.

Akar said the meeting was "very positive" and the two countries are trying to improve cooperation in several areas, besides defense.

"On the one hand, we are trying to improve our activities in the fields of military, education and cooperation ... we are also trying to improve our cooperation in the defense industry by using the potential of the two countries effectively," the Turkish minister said.

He said the Bayraktar TB2 drones have been tested in various fields not only inside Turkey but abroad as well. "Therefore, everyone agrees on the success of UAVs ... there is no doubt about that."

Bayraktar TB2 entered the inventory of the Turkish army in 2014 and are currently used by several other countries, including Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

Turkey has used its cutting-edge drones effectively over the years in cross-border, anti-terror military operations such as Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Spring Shield, to liberate its Syrian border from terrorist entities.

Turkish drones are also said to have played a crucial role in last year's six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan managed to liberate Nagorno-Karabakh and other territories with the support of Turkey.