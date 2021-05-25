16 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects nabbed by Turkish security forces

Security forces launched simultaneous raids in 11 Turkish provinces to nab 20 Daesh/ISIS suspects.

While 16 suspects were nabbed, efforts are ongoing to round up the remaining.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.