 Contact Us
News Turkey 16 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects nabbed by Turkish security forces

16 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects nabbed by Turkish security forces

At least 16 /ISIS suspects were caught in anti-terror operations across , a security source said on Tuesday.

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published May 25,2021
Subscribe
16 DAESH/ISIS TERROR SUSPECTS NABBED BY TURKISH SECURITY FORCES

Security forces launched simultaneous raids in 11 Turkish provinces to nab 20 Daesh/ISIS suspects.

While 16 suspects were nabbed, efforts are ongoing to round up the remaining.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.