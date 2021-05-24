Nearly 50 PKK terror suspects arrested across Turkey

At least 47 suspects allegedly linked to the PKK terror group have been arrested across Turkey, according to security sources on Monday.

A total of 18 suspects allegedly linked to the PKK/KCK terror group have been arrested in Adana, Şırnak, and Tunceli provinces during simultaneous anti-terror operations.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Turkey's southern province of Adana issued arrest warrants for 20 suspects including current and former senior members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and Democratic Regions Party (DBP).

The suspects are accused of being members of KCK/PKK as well as committing vehicle arsons, throwing Molotov cocktails, and hand-made explosives.

Meanwhile, in a separate anti-terror operation, a total of 29 suspects allegedly linked to the PKK terror group have been arrested.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir issued arrest warrants for 34 suspects.

Police in Diyarbakir carried out simultaneous operations at 41 locations in the Kulp and Silvan districts as well as in Istanbul, Batman, Antalya, and Tunceli provinces.

Among the arrested are former Batman Mayor Sabri Ozdemir and HDP Diyarbakir provincial head Cabbar Leygara along with other provincials and district managers of HDP.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

HDP is accused by the government of having links with the terrorist PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.