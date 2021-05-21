Whole world should know what this terror state of Israel is: President Erdoğan

Turkey will continue to show the world how the map of Palestine changed since the start of the Israeli occupation, the Turkish president said on Friday.

"The whole world should know what this terror state of Israel is," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the seventh section of the North Marmara Motorway.

Highlighting Thursday's UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine, Erdoğan said a "successful session" was held under the presidency of Volkan Bozkir, a Turkish diplomat, and with the attendance of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, as well as other foreign ministers that stand together on the issue.

"They talked about how Palestine was occupied by this terror state of Israel since 1947, and was turned into a (small) piece of land today," Erdoğan said.

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.