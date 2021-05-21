Turkey welcomes cease-fire reached between Israel, Hamas

Turkey on Friday welcomed the new cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, adding that it hopes this pause becomes permanent.

Decrying the eruption of clashes as a result of Israel's "illegal actions and serious provocations against the Palestinians," a Foreign Ministry statement said it welcomes the cease-fire, announced late Thursday, and urged for it to be a permanent truce.

Saying that the main purpose must be finding a solution based on a two-state solution rather than just a cease-fire, Turkey called on UN Security Council member states as well as international community to act to "completely end" the Israeli oppression.

"In order to deliver the urgent humanitarian aid needed in Gaza, it is important to ensure uninterrupted access to the region," the ministry added.

The statement stressed that Israel must be held accountable on the international stage for its crimes and must lift the inhumane blockade imposed on Gaza in order to prevent further tragedy and sorrow in Palestine.

"The only way to find a permanent, fair, and comprehensive solution to the Palestine matter is through ending the Israeli occupation," it said.

Turkey further expressed support and solidarity with Palestine and its people in their "rightful cause."

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A total of 243 Palestinians, including 39 women and 66 children, have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.