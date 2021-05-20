DENOUNCING NETANYAHUS ‘ENJOYMENT OF KILLING MUSLIMS IS NOT ANTI-SEMITISM: TURKISH OFFICIAL

Turkey's communications director criticized a statement on Wednesday by the US State Department on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent comments regarding Israel.

"Speaking about an Israeli Prime Minister who expressed his enjoyment of killing Muslims is not anti-Semitism. It is an unfortunate reality of some Israeli leaders' mindset," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

He accused the US of being hypocritical, and said: "We categorically reject any attempt to misrepresent our President Erdoğan's words."

His remarks came after the State Department on Tuesday condemned what it called "Erdoğan's recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people."

Opposing Israel's persecution of Palestinians, Erdoğan "consistently called out anti-Semitism as well as Islamophobia and xenophobia," said Altun. "Our President simply pointed out (and he will continue to do so) that the U.S. administration is complicit in Israel's expanding occupation and the apartheid regime. The U.S.'s continued military support and prevention of meaningful UNSC action are just a few examples," he said.

"The attempt to stain our courageous and outspoken leader's struggle with a despicable charge of anti-Semitism is appalling. It is a cowardly statement to divert international attention away from Israel's crimes against humanity," he stressed.

Highlighting the importance of Turkey's effort to call on the international community and those with a clear conscience to stand up to Israel's occupation and attacks on innocent civilians, he said: "Those who have no courage to call Israel out are the real inciters of violence."

"Trying to tie our leader Erdoğan to anti-Semitism is a clear symptom of guilt conscience," he said.

Erdoğan criticized Israel for attacks on civilians in Gaza and the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday. He also criticized US arms sales to Israel.

Accusing Israel of being a "terrorist state" and violating Jerusalem, he also said it was "ruthlessly" bombing civilians in Gaza.

Erdoğan said those supporting Israeli actions in Jerusalem and Gaza would go down in history as being complicit in child murder and crimes against humanity.

Since last weekend, worldwide protests have been conducted to voice solidarity with Palestinians after Israel launched relentless airstrikes on Gaza since May 10.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 36 women, and 1,620 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.