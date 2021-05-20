18 Daesh/IS terror suspects apprehended in Istanbul

Security forces in Istanbul stormed at least 20 addresses and arrested 18 foreign national Daesh/ISIS terror suspects, a security source said Thursday.

Counter-terror teams carried out operations to arrest suspects on allegations of being operatives of the terror group and plotting to launch terror attacks, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A vast array of organizational documents and digital material were discovered and eventually seized, the source added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

Turkey has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with more than 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.