We will shout out the persecution, if necessary, we will pay the price: President Erdoğan

President Erdoğan once again reacted strongly to Israel's attacks on the Palestinians.

Responding to the accusation of anti-Semitism by the United States for his reaction, Erdoğan said, "Hundreds of innocent people, mostly children and women, are being killed in Palestine in front of everyone, with the latest technology, heavy weapons. They tell us, 'Erdoğan should not speak this way. We will shout in the highest manner where we see the persecution. If a price must be paid to resist the oppression and protect the oppressed, we will never hesitate to pay it," in his remarks.