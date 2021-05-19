Progressive Democrats plan to block $735M arms sales to Israel

Progressive Democrats are planning to introduce a measure on Wednesday to block a proposed sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided munitions to Israel.

Progressive stalwart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is spearheading the resolution of disapproval and will introduce the measure later on Wednesday, the Politico news website reported.

It seeks to prohibit the proposed $735 million sale that largely consists of what are known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, which convert "dumb bombs" into precision-guided weapons.

US President Joe Biden previously approved the sale on May 5, but Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip has prompted some of his fellow Democrats to strongly criticize it.

The measure is almost certain to fail with the congressional review period for the sale closing on Friday. But it will nonetheless serve as a symbolic gesture of growing opposition to US military aid for Israel among Democrats.

Biden told Netanyahu during a bilateral call earlier on Wednesday he expects Israel to de-escalate its military offensive on the Gaza Strip today "on the path to a ceasefire," the White House said.

Netanyahu, however, appears to have brushed aside the US president's demand, saying shortly afterwards that he remains "determined" to press on with the offensive, according to media reports.

As of Wednesday at least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Twelve people have also been killed in Israel due to Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.