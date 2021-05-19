Nationwide protests in Turkey support Palestinians fighting Israeli aggression

Protests were held in Turkey, including Istanbul and Ankara late Tuesday in support of Palestinians fighting Israeli aggression.

A convoy of 1,000 vehicles, organized by various non-governmental organizations, trade unions and humanitarian aid groups, including the Anatolian Youth Foundation (AGD), Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and Memur-Sen assembled in Ankara.

AGD's provincial director Ahmet Sanver, who spoke on behalf of protestors in Ankara, said demonstrators wanted to show that Turkish people support Palestinians' struggle for liberation.

Another convoy in Istanbul toured in the Asian and European areas of the city while waving Palestinian flags.

Other convoys were organized in various provinces, including the eastern provinces of Adiyaman and Elazig, western Denizli province and the northwestern provinces of Edirne, Tekirdağ and Kırklareli.