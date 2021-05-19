Anti-Daesh/ISIS operations net terror suspects in southern Turkey

Security forces in this southern province stormed at least six addresses and arrested an unknown number of Daesh/ISIS terror suspects, a security source said Wednesday.

Counter-terror teams, with the help of special operations teams, carried out operations to arrest suspects on allegations of being linked to the terror group, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Some of those who were arrested were taken to police headquarter after a medical check in the provincial forensic science institution.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with more than 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.