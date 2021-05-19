25 PKK terror suspects arrested across Turkey

Turkish security forces on Wednesday arrested 25 PKK terror suspects in nationwide operations.

Warrants were issued for 35 suspects after documents retrieved in various operations established their link to the terror group.

Turkish security forces raided 36 addresses across 10 provinces.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining six suspects.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.





