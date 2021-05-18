Israeli warplanes hit streets, substructure of Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes attacked streets and substructure along with different spots in Gaza Strip belonging to the Palestinian resistance forces, but caused no casualties, said security sources and health authorities in the region on Tuesday.

Israel targeted the areas of Jabal Al-Rays, Bayt Lahya, Al-Kerame, Sheikh Zaid in the north of Gaza Strip, and the areas of Al-Maqwisi and Al-Ketibeh in the north and west of Gaza City.

Attacks on streets and infrastructure system caused serious damage. Smoke and flames could be seen rising over the area after the attacks.

The Israeli army also hit at least one flat of a multi-story building in en-Nasr neighborhood.

The total number of people killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to at least 212, including women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. As many as 1,400 people have also been injured.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction. Media offices and health centers are among the structures targeted.

Tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.