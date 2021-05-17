Turkish official condemns police violence in Germany

Turkey's communications director on Sunday condemned German police for using violence against a Turkish citizen.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the German police's use of disproportionate force against a disabled Turkish citizen," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

"The footage from Germany must alarm anyone with a conscience and respect for human rights. It also proves that xenophobia is rapidly rising in Europe," he added.

Selim Çiftçi, 35, who has a psychological illness, was subjected to police violence in the middle of the street in Frankfurt. He was treated at the hospital.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency Hatice Götürmen, Çiftçi's sister said that her brother's kidneys were severely damaged due to the violence of the police. She said her brother could have ended up remaining on dialysis if the urgent intervention had not been provided.

