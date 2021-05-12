Another batch of Chinese vaccine arrives in Turkey

The plane carrying another batch of China's Sinovac vaccine landed early Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to the Health Ministry.

The vaccines will be distributed to hospitals and health centers across Turkey after necessary tests are conducted, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey had signed an agreement with the Chinese firm Sinovac for the procurement of 100 million doses of vaccine.

Turkey has administered over 25.33 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

More than 14.7 million people have received their first doses, while second doses have been given to over 10.62 million people.

To date, Turkey has been giving the Sinovac and BioNTech jabs, with the first shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine expected to reach the country this month.



