Turkish lawmakers condemns Israeli attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque

The Turkey-Palestine parliamentary friendship group on Tuesday condemned recent Israeli attacks on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem.

"As the Turkey-Palestine Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, we strongly condemn these treacherous raids and attacks. Our group is in contact with both Palestinian officials and the representatives and directors of the Masjid-i Aqsa Foundation," Hasan Turan said during a press conference in Istanbul.

Turan said US protection in the UN General Assembly has made Israel reckless and daring.

"The US, which directly prevents or rejects any motion brought against Israel, is the biggest partner in every cruelty and crime committed by Israel. It is meaningful that those who talk about human rights, freedom of belief and worship in every statement remain indifferent to so much oppression and so many attacks. When it comes to Israel, being silent means giving consent to the persecution," he said.

"We will never forget these reckless, treacherous and vile attacks that destroy the sanctity of Ramadan and target the freedom of worship," he said, referring to the Muslim holy month. "We will continue to defend our first qibla and Jerusalem."

Urging all to oppose Israel regardless of their religion, race or language, he said: "We remind again that international institutions and organizations should not remain silent any longer to what happened in Jerusalem, the holy city of three religions.

"We invite them to act urgently against this persecution," added Turan, voicing the need to impose effective sanctions against Tel Aviv.

The attacks carried out by Israel, which has turned into a terrorist state with its systematic terrorist activities, are not only against Muslims, but against all of humanity, added the lawmaker.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

The number of those martyred in attacks by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip late on Monday rose to 26 and the wounded to 109, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980-a move that has never been recognized by the international community.



