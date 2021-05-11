TURKEYS STATE-RUN AID AGENCY TIKA GIVES RELIEF HAMPERS TO 1,000 ZAMBIAN FAMILIES

Turkey's state-run aid agency Tuesday supplied relief hampers for 1,000 families Zambian families through the country's Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has been assisting Zambia since 2000 in the fields of health, agriculture and tourism.

Turkish Ambassador to Zambia Istem Cırcıroğlu presented the hampers in the capital Lusaka at a ceremony attended by Zambian Minister Olipah Phiri Mwansa.

Circiroglu reaffirmed TIKA's aim of contributing to poverty eradication and sustainable development in partner countries.

"At the heart of this endeavor lies Turkey's own expertise and experience. As an emerging donor country, Turkey shares its humanitarian and development assistance experience with Africa, particularly in terms of capacity and institution building in all areas," she said.

Receiving the aid package, Phiri said President Edgar Lungu's government remained indebted to cooperating partners like TIKA in the uplifting of the living standards of its people.





