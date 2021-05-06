TURKISH SPOKESMAN CONDEMNS ISRAELS OCCUPATION OF PALESTINE DURING RAMADAN

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman denounced Israel's occupation of Palestine on Thursday and voiced support for Palestinians facing violence.

Ömer Çelik said he "strongly condemns" the fact that Israel is again extorting the homes of Palestinians and hastening the occupation during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We stand by our Palestinian sisters and brothers against extortion, occupation and persecution," he said on Twitter, noting that after extorting homes, Israel forcefully evicts its owners.

"These are happening on this day, on this earth," he said.

Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under Israeli occupation since 1967.

Like Turkey, and much of the international community, the EU does not recognize Israel's sovereignty over those areas.